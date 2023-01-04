MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police need your help looking for suspects after a couple was robbed at gunpoint in Fox Meadows last week.

It happened on Dec. 29 at an apartment complex in the 5300 block of Sparrow Wood Lane.

Police say it started when four armed men in a black Dodge Charger and a dark-colored SUV pulled into the complex.

Photo provided by Memphis Police Department Photo provided by Memphis Police Department

Surveillance video shows the group looking through cars in the parking lot before getting back into their vehicles.

The men got back in their vehicles and drove to the other side of the complex, where they found a man sitting in his car getting ready for work.

Investigators say this time six armed men got out of both vehicles and held the victim at gunpoint. They took his iPhone and $3.

When the victim’s wife came outside, the suspects reportedly pointed guns at her, assaulted her, and took her purse.

The suspects got back in their cars and fled onto Mt. Moriah Road.

MPD says one of the suspects was armed with an AR-15 Draco pistol with a barrel-mounted flashlight. They also released photos of the suspects.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.