HORN LAKE, Miss.– A family is living in fear after their home was burglarized in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon.

Marsha Jones told WREG how quickly life changed for her and her family after their home, on Waverly Drive in Horn Lake, was broken into.

“To have my sense of security and my family’s sense of security taken away. I can’t even explain how that feels,” she said.

The bold, daylight crime involved at least four hooded suspects in an older black Chevy Impala. Jones said she’s thankful none of the family members were home when the break in happened.

A home security camera caught the crew carrying out what Jones called the “well organized” crime.

Video captured the suspects walking up the driveway of the Horn Lake home.

“One guy came and knocked on the door, literally knocked and when no one answered he let the other people know in the vehicle that no one was there and they all got out and they all went toward the house,” she said.

After a few minutes, the group of suspects could be seen leaving and fleeing in the black Chevy.

Jones said she found the kitchen door smashed to pieces and a trail of muddy foot prints leading to one of her children’s room when she came home.

“They went specifically to one room. They didn’t go to any of the other rooms, so it’s someone who knows the neighborhood and knows who lives there,” she said.

She said electronics, an XBOX, video games, even expensive Nike shoes were stolen.

The daylight crime is unsettling for one neighbor who didn’t want to be identified.

“We don’t like the idea somebody broke in on somebody or stole anything cause it’s always been real peaceful on this street. We haven’t had any trouble,” they said.

Jones said stolen possessions can easily be replaced, but not the fear it could happen again. So, for the first time, she decided to own a firearm, get a carry permit and protect her family.

“I never thought I would ever have to arm myself, not in that neighborhood. I just never thought I would have to do it and now I have to do it,” she said.

She hopes police will catch the suspects before they strike again.

If you can help, contact the Horn Lake Police Department at (662) 393-6174 or Desoto County Crime Stoppers at 662-429-TIPS.