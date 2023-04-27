MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Three suspects are being charged for using fake cashier checks to purchase UTVs in the Jackson, Mississippi area.

According to Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, on April 17, deputies received a report from a victim stating that someone was interested in purchasing their side-by-side UTV that was advertised on Facebook Market Place, so they met up with the individuals at a gas station to make a transaction.

Reports say the suspects gave the victim a cashier’s check but later on when the victim tried to make a deposit, they were informed that the check was fake.

While investigators began an investigation regarding the fraudulent check and the stolen UTV, they were notified that individuals in the Jackson area, involved in gang and criminal activity, were making illegal purchases of vehicles, ATVs, and UTVs using fake checks.

After Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit and investigators conducted an undercover operation by advertising a UTV for sale, they were contacted by individuals associated with reports made from previous victims.

On April 25, reports say 19-year-old Sean Arlandis Alexander Jr., 19-year-old William Dubouis Wilson II, and a 17-year-old juvenile male met with Undercover Officers to purchase a UTV for $22,000.00, using a fake Cashier’s check from Chase Bank.

The suspects were arrested on the scene, and Alexander and Wilson were transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

Further investigation determined that the individuals were conducting illegal activity to fund their criminal gang activities, according to reports.

On April 27 Alexander and Wilson were both charged with Uttering Forgery and Conspiracy to Commit Grand Larceny. Each was set a $100,000.00 bond.

The juvenile was released to the custody of his guardian. He is pending a hearing in the Lafayette County Youth Court on the charges of Uttering Forgery and Conspiracy to Commit Grand Larceny.

This case is still ongoing and is being investigated by multiple agencies.