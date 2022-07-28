MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The uncle of a University of Mississippi graduate who has been charged with the murder of fellow university graduate Jimmie “Jay” Lee will no longer be the lead attorney on the case.

When Sheldon Timothy Herrington arrived at Lafayette County Circuit Court for his bond hearing Wednesday, he was met by loud chants from a group of LGBTQ supporters rallying for Lee.

Once inside the courtroom, there was an obvious absence of attorney Carlos Moore, Herrington’s uncle. Since Herrington’s arrest on July 22, he has appeared on camera and staunchly defended his nephew, proclaiming his innocence and announcing he would represent his nephew.



“I will be a zealous advocate cause I know in my heart that he did not commit murder. I know the type of young man he is,” Moore said. “He does not have it in him to kill anyone.”

On Wednesday, we learned that Herrington will now be represented by attorney Kevin Horan of Grenada Mississippi, where Herrington is from.

Circuit Judge Grady Tollison granted a delay in the bond hearing after a request by attorney Horan, presumably to give the defense more time to confer with his client.

We reached out to attorney Carlos Moore about his status in the case and he texted back this reply:



“I’m still co-counsel. Kevin Horan is lead counsel,” Moore said. “I had a conflict yesterday and could not attend the court hearing.”

WREG asked if he would be attending the scheduled August 9th bond hearing and if he still strongly maintains that Timothy Herrington is innocent. He did not respond to those questions.

Herrington remains in Lafayette County Jail and Jimmie Jay Lee’s friends are anxious for justice.

We reached out to the law offices of Kevin Horan for a comment. We were told he was not available.

Timothy Herrington’s bond hearing has been reset to August 9 at 10 a.m.