MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department are looking for two suspects who they say broke into a business and stole a safe.

Police say the suspects used a pair of bolt cutters to break into the front door of Gordin’s Butcher Shop on Jan. 15. Once the suspects were inside, officers said they stole a small safe that held a large amount of cash.

When MPD arrived on the scene, they said the suspects were leaving the scene in a gray Hyundai car with no license plate.

Officers said the first suspect was last seen wearing a purple jacket with gray sweatpants. The second suspect was last seen wearing a black sweat suit with white stripes on his pants and jacket.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information, you are urged to call (901)-528-CASH.