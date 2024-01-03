MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects who stole packages from a UPS truck while an employee was making a delivery.

The incident happened Tuesday a little after 5 p.m. in the 2500 block of Appling Road. Packages were taken from the truck while an employee was delivering packages.

Video footage showed the employee putting the truck in park. Shortly after, multiple suspects entered the truck and took numerous items.

They then fled the scene.

Hours earlier, a FedEx truck was robbed in Hickory Hill. Several men in ski masks and black clothing get out. According to Memphis police, the suspects were armed.

It is unclear if the incidents were related.