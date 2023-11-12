MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple cars blocked the intersection on Riverport Road and Mallory Avenue Saturday night, where dozens of people broke into a FedEx semi-trailer and stole items from inside, reports say.

Memphis Police say that upon arrival, multiple cars were quickly leaving the area, where boxes and various items were thrown all over the road.

The driver of the truck reported that cars blocked the intersection at Mallory and Riverport, and several men jumped into the back of his 53-foot FedEx trailer.

He says the trailer was sealed with a safety latch, but the suspects broke the latch with an unknown tool. Once inside the trailer, the suspects began pulling boxes off the truck.

At 2:39 a.m. Sunday, officers received a phone call from security at the Breezy Point Apartments, where they were advised that three men had been detained.

The apartment was reportedly on lockdown and all residents were required to be inside an apartment. During the lockdown, security officers say they noticed three men sitting inside of a white car that smelled of marijuana.

Reports say the security officers searched the vehicle and advised police that the three men were responsible for breaking into the FedEx truck. The suspects reportedly admitted to taking the items from the truck but told police that the items were left in the road and they picked them up.

The items found inside the vehicle were four Kicker Speakers 6×9, one vehicle headlight, one 14-piece pot and pan set, a cardboard box of airlines, and three Direct TV cable boxes.

The three suspects were detained, according to police. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.