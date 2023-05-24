MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of suspects carjacked someone and then used the same car to carjack someone else at the same location, Memphis Police say.

On May 21, officers responded to a carjacking outside Cedar Creek Apartments. The victims were sitting at the front entrance of the apartments in their 2007 Nissan when suspects in a dark-colored sedan approached them.

The suspects allegedly demanded that the victims exit the vehicle. The victims complied, and the suspects fled in both their and the victim’s vehicles.

During the investigation, police learned that the suspects arrived at the incident in a black Toyota Camry that was taken in a carjacking from the same location on a previous date.

MPD says at this time, no arrest has been made, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.