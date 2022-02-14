MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis officers are looking for three suspects who they say stole boxes of ammunition from a gun store in Northeast Memphis.

Police said the suspects stole boxes of 9mm ammunition on Feb. 10 from Shoot Point Blank Memphis on the 1700 block of Century Center Cove.

Video surveillance shows the suspects taking the stolen ammunition and placing it in their hoodies and pants.

The suspects fled the scene in a dark colored Infiniti with a temporary tag, according to police.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information, call Sgt. Jackson at (901)-636-4468.