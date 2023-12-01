MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two suspects who tried, and failed, to rob a Citi Trends store vandalized the store as they fled the scene.

Memphis Police responded to the Citi Trends on Jackson Avenue Friday evening. According to a police report, just after 6:30 p.m., a man and a woman tried to steal several clothing items from the store.

The store’s manager reportedly told police that two employees confronted the suspects and took the clothing back.

A police report states that the suspects then hit the front door and shattered the glass before fleeing the scene. The suspects reportedly drove away in a gold four-door sedan and were last seen heading south on Jackson Avenue.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.