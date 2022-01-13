MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding two men who robbed a Sonic Drive-In in Cordova Wednesday night.

Police say around 10:16 p.m., two men shot into the front door of the Sonic at 1305 North Germantown Parkway, shattering the glass. They first attempted to open the door but it was locked.

As the employees inside ran for their safety, the suspects demanded money from the registers. Surveillance video shows the suspects taking the money and running off.

Investigators say the suspects are also responsible for multiple business robberies in the Memphis area.

One of the suspects is described as a tall man armed with a black assault rifle wearing a black hoodie, black pants with a white stripe along the side, and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as a man armed with a black handgun wearing a black ski mask, gloves, a dark hoodie, blue and white underwear with possible cloud patterns, dark pants and black shoes.

No arrest has been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.