MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three suspects opened fire on a man after they were caught trying to break into his niece’s car.

According to MPD, on January 17, 2023, at approximately 11:45 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 5200 Block of Jordan Drive.

The victim told officers that three suspects were breaking into his niece’s vehicle when he arrived at home. The victim honked his horn at the suspects, and they began to fire shots at him, police say. The victim took cover behind his vehicle, which was struck five times.

Surveillance video showed a male suspect holding a weapon with an extended magazine as the lookout before he shot at the victim.

MPD says the second male began firing shots at the victim and fled the scene through a backyard.

A third male exited a Chrysler 300 with chrome rims. According to reports, the suspects returned to the Chrysler 300 and fled the scene.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and this is an ongoing investigation, police say. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.