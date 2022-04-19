MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are searching for two men who burglarized a store in the airport area on Sunday.

Memphis Police responded to a burglary at Marvin’s Hot Kitchen at 4:31 a.m.

Police say the owner received motion alerts from inside the store, checked his cameras and saw two men inside the business.

A surveillance camera outside the business showed two men get out of a small black four-door SUV in front of the business. One of the suspects shattered the front door glass with a metal pipe and both suspects entered the business while the driver stayed in the SUV.

Another surveillance camera inside the store showed the suspects ransacking the area behind the counter and stealing various items.

MPD released the footage from the store’s cameras on their Facebook page.

The suspects left the business and fled the scene in the SUV.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.