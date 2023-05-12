MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say three armed suspects are wanted for robbing a tree-trimming crew Wednesday morning off Park Avenue.

One worker was struck in the head with a pistol while seven employees, in all, were robbed of their money. The suspects were in a red Dodge Charger.

Friday, Earl Huffman was rehabbing a house not far from where the robberies took place and says it’s a shame, anyone, especially in tree trimming and construction business, is subject to having criminals sneak up and rob them.

“My son used to live in this neighborhood,” Huffman said. “I tend to keep my eyes open and I always make sure I keep my vehicle locked and that I don’t leave any tools out.”

A foreman of a tree-trimming crew was robbed on May 1 in broad daylight. “We were working on Whitestation at Walnut Grove removing some trees,” he said. “Four people jumped out of the two vehicles with their guns drawn and robbed two of my guys.”

He says one worker was slightly injured and cost his company $500 worth of chainsaws which is demoralizing. “This is the second time that it’s happened to us,” he said. “It’s getting out of control, way out of control when we have to go to work with guns on our side just to make money in the City.

If you know anything about Wednesday morning’s armed robbery incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.