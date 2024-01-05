MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were taken into custody for allegedly stealing money, multiple iPhones, Android phones and tablets from a phone store in North Memphis.

On Wednesday, two suspects robbed Metro by T-Mobile in the 1000 block of North Hollywood Street. They were armed with a black rifle-style firearm and a black handgun, according to Memphis Police.

Reports state that they entered through the front door and pointed their weapons at an employee and a customer, demanding them to get on the ground.

The suspects then took all of the money out of the register along with multiple iPhone and Android phones.

They reportedly went to the back of the store and forced another employee to open the safe. They took Samsung and TCL tablets and the store’s tracking device.

Officers were told that the stolen tracking device was located at an apartment complex in North Memphis.

Once they got on the scene, one of the suspects, later identified as Sirmorris Casterlow, jumped out of the window and ran. He was later detained.

Sirmorris Casterlow

They also detained a second suspect in a wooded area.

Sirmorris Casterlow is charged with Aggravated Robbery and Theft of a Firearm Less Than $2,500; he is set to appear in court Friday.

The second suspect’s charges were not made available.