MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD is looking for four suspects who broke into a Northeast Memphis liquor store with a sledgehammer and stole over $3,000 worth of items.

On January 11, 2022, officers responded to a burglary at Leno’s Liquor at 1658 Sycamore View.

Officers were told that surveillance video captured a grey/silver Infiniti backing up to the business. Four suspects exited the vehicle.

Suspect car via Memphis Police Department Facebook

One suspect used a sledgehammer to break the front door glass out, and the other three suspects entered the business and stole various bottles of liquor valued at $3,000-$4,000.

All the suspects wore hoodies, glasses, and gloves. Their faces were wrapped up completely except for their eyes.

One suspect wore a bright orange hat with ‘DENVER’ in white letters on the front.

Suspect image via Memphis Police Department Facebook

Click here to see video footage of the break-in.

At this time, no arrest has been made, and this is an ongoing investigation, police say. Anyone with information about the burglaries is urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.