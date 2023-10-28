MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An ABC delivery driver was robbed of COVID supplies and pharmaceutical products at an East Memphis Walgreens, police say.

At 9 a.m. Friday, Memphis Police responded to 6310 Poplar Avenue regarding a robbery. Officers were advised that two male suspects pulled up next to an ABC delivery driver in a gray Infiniti four-door vehicle.

Suspect vehicle (Photo courtesy of the Memphis Police Department)

Both men were reportedly wearing gray jogging suits with hoodies on their heads and COVID masks covering their faces.

Reports say the men approached the ABC driver and began taking plastic totes containing COVID supplies and pharmaceutical products off the delivery cart and loading them into their car before fleeing the scene.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.