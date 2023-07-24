MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple suspects are on the run after burglarizing a jewelry store in Covington overnight.

According to Covington Police, they responded to a burglary alarm at Brasfield’s Jewelry a little before 2:30 a.m. They found the front door smashed out, counters broken and jewelry stolen.

Moments later, deputies from the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office saw two cars fleeing south on Highway 51. They pursued the cars into Shelby County.

Reports say one of the vehicles stopped, and three suspects fled into the woods on foot. They have not been located at this time.

Deputies found stolen jewelry and a stolen gun in the get-away car, a white Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information is urged to call CPD at 901-475-1261.