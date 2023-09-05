MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were arrested after being accused of a shooting in Highland Heights on Sunday night.

Memphis Police officers say they responded to a shots fired call in the Tillman Street and Given Avenue area around 11:49 p.m. Two homes and one car had been hit by gunfire.

Police say they found more than 100 shell casings on the scene.

A witness stated he heard gunshots and saw several men with guns run inside a home on Given Avenue, reports state.

That is when the officers went to the home where the suspects were reportedly hiding and demanded them to come outside.

Suspects Demarcus Sherrod, 29, and Byron Kelley, 19, walked out of the house with several minors and were detained on the scene, officers say.

(Left to Right: Demarcus Sherrod, Byron Kelley)

Reports state that the homeowner did not consent for anyone to be inside the home. It had no utilities, and an extension cord was being used to power the house.

Sherrod and Kelley were both verified for having an active warrant when their name was checked through the National Crime Information Center, according to police. They were taken to the Felony Response Bureau and later to jail.

Sherrod is charged with Criminal Trespassing, Aggravated Robbery, and Possession of a Firearm/Dangerous Felony. Bond is set at $75,000. He also is accused in a May robbery at a liquor store on Summer Avenue.

Kelley is charged with Criminal Trespassing, Evading Arrest, Intentionally Evading Arrest in Auto, No Driver’s License, and Theft of Property. Bond was set at $11,500.

They are both scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning.