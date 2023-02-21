MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The two suspects MPD believes were involved in the Whitehaven shootings had their first court appearance Tuesday.

Ladarius Marion will be entering a not-guilty plea. The 21-year-old was charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and employment of a weapon during a dangerous felony.

Ladarious Marion (MPD photos)

Julius Freeman, 21, is expected to post bond sometime this week. He was charged with facilitation-second-degree murder, possession of a firearm/dangerous felony and criminal attempt facilitation-second-degree murder.

Julius Freeman (MPD Photos)

Freeman was given a bond of $150,000, while Marion was given a bond of $800,000. Both suspects are expected to appear in court later this week.

Court documents say surveillance video shows a white sedan pulling into the parking lot and firing several shots into the club. As people were coming out, police say a man leaving the club fired a shot into the air and got into another car with five other men.

MPD says as those men drove off, they were stopped by a dark-colored dodge charger. A reported argument between both parties ended with a man in the dodge charger firing shots at the other vehicle.

“From what reports I’ve read and from what I’ve heard in the streets is that there were a lot of guns at this nightclub, that there were a lot of gunshots in this nightclub,” said Ballin.

Ballin says Marion is a former national guardsman who’s experienced two deaths in his family. “He’s just a regular, nice person. No record.”

Attorney Michael Campbell is representing Freeman. Campbell declined to speak on the matter.