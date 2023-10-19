MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brittney Jackson and Jaylon Hobson, the suspects in the death of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels, have been indicted on first-degree murder charges.

Jackson, who is Sequoia’s mother, and Hobson, her boyfriend, have also been indicted for aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and making a false report.

A grand jury indicted the pair on October 10.

According to Memphis Police, Jackson reported Sequoia missing from their home on Caldwell on the morning of June 15. The 4-year-old girl had a feeding tube on her left side.

After an hours-long search involving several agencies, Sequoia’s body was found in the same area. At the time, Jackson was arrested and charged with aggravated child neglect, abuse of a corpse, and making a false report. Hobson was only charged with making a false report.

Court documents say that Jackson told investigators that Sequoia had been dead for weeks. Jackson reportedly claimed that Hobson attacked Sequoia and that they had stored the child’s body in garbage bags in their house.

However, police say Hobson denied his involvement in the child’s death.

Jackson has since made several court appearances, including a request for a mental evaluation. Earlier this month, Jackson was deemed mentally competent to move forward in her case.

Jackson is still in jail on a $500,000 bond and Hobson is in jail on a $50,000 bond.