MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Suspects using a vehicle that was used in a robbery have been caught on Thursday in Raleigh.

(Photos by: WREG’s Spencer Cheveallier)

According to Memphis Police, officers saw a car in the area of Felts Station and Steele that was used in at least one robbery when they began to pursue the suspects in the vehicle.

The suspects ran but officers say they were able to catch them, three are in custody.

Two individuals were taken to LeBonheur Hospital in non-critical condition.

This is still an ongoing investigation.