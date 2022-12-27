MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people wanted in connection to a shooting that killed two teens in Hickory Hill earlier this month were captured in Ohio, Memphis Police announced Tuesday.

Investigators said on Dec. 17 around 1 a.m., a man was in the area of East Raines Road and Kirby Parkway when he spotted an officer and told him his best friend and sister had been shot.

His sister, 14-year-old Naterria Douglass, was asleep in the backseat when she was shot. She did not survive her injuries. A 17-year-old boy was also killed.

Surveillance video showed two males and a female following the victims in a 2019 – 2020 black Dodge Charger from Knight Arnold Road to Ridgeway Road.

Investigators later determined that 19-year-old Julius Black III and 20-year-old Kameron Newsom were two of the suspects.

Black and Newsom had warrants issued for first-degree murder. Both of them will be extradited back to Memphis after facing their charges in Ohio.

Memphis Police are still investigating this case and need your help identifying the female suspect. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.