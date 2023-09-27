MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for two suspects who fired shots at people in a parking lot last week.

On September 21, at around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 5900 block of Poplar Avenue. Two suspects in a two-door gray Infiniti Q60 fired shots at the victims.

Officers captured the license plate. It had Mississippi tags reading #1M55R.

There were no injuries on the scene, but property was damaged, police say.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.