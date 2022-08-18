MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified the two men accused of firing shots inside of Wolfchase Galleria Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis Police say 25-year-old Joshua Smith got into a fight with another man in the mall. Police say the two men followed the victim inside of B Connected Wireless, where the fight continued.

According to police, when one of the workers tried to break up the fight, one of the suspects fired a shot.

Police say four people inside of the store at the time, but no one was injured. The bullet reportedly struck a column inside of the business.

Memphis Police say Ben Winston, 23, is the suspect who fired the shot. Police say Winston and Smith fled the scene in a black Volkswagon.

Winston is wanted for several counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and vandalism of property. Smith is wanted for assault.

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.