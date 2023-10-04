MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for suspects after a well-known Whitehaven pastor and his wife were shot at yards away from their church.

Alice Drive has a special meaning for Bishop William S. Wright Sr. His church, Liberty Church of God In Christ, sits on the corner with signs showcasing the road renamed in his honor.

It’s also where last week he became a victim of a crime.

“We finally turned the corner to come to the church, and pow, pow, pow, pow, pow,” Wright said.

Wright said he was in the car with his wife when a driver in front of him started reckless driving.

“He drove to the left, then he drove to the right, and then he stopped, and I beeped. Because I thought maybe something else was going on, and that’s when the shot began,” he said.

That’s when the couple ducked for cover.

He said three young people were inside the car with the gunman firing from the backseat. A witness told officers the suspects were in a black Chevy Equinox.

“He was just, pow…know at least seven or eight different shots. Not one hit the car,” Wright said.

He said he is most upset that his wife was in the car. Wright said while he doesn’t condone violence, he believes a person has a right to protect themselves.

“Let me put it to you this way: I was not going to put myself in the position to be sacrificed. I put it this way: Jesus died for our sins, so I’m gone do everything I can to stay here until he say well done, not these other folks,” he said.

He’s urging Memphians to get a handle on the city’s crime and reminding those seeking help that the doors of the church are always open.

“I’ve had ex-drug dealers to join this church, gangbangers because people recognize there is a dead end to foolishness,” Wright said. “We just have to get to a point where people have to realize and recognize there are consequences for your actions.”

Officers did find two shell casings on the scene.

Police have yet to make any arrest in this case. If you know anything, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.