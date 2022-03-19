MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are in jail after police say they stole a car and crashed on I-40 before trying to flee on foot Friday evening.

The incident happened when MPD said they were responding to an armed robbery call. They later found a black vehicle that matched the description of the suspects’ vehicle.

MPD said they tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle suddenly crossed three traffic lanes. The suspects then struck another vehicle, lost control and crashed into a tree on I-40 near Watkins. Officers said the driver and passenger tried to flee on foot but were soon caught and arrested.

Police later found out that the vehicle was stolen and found a two guns inside of the vehicle.

Terrence Rainey, 38, was identified as the driver of the vehicle with Devonte Horne, 27, being identified as a passenger. Both are also convicted felons.

Rainey has been charged with theft of property, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, evading arrest, driving while license revoked and drivers to exercise due care.

Horne is charged with convicted possession of a firearm and evading arrest. He was also shown to have active warrants for petition to revoke a suspended sentence and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Both men are expected to appear in court on March 21.