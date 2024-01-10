MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were arrested for stealing an Amazon van while the driver was making a delivery in Collierville.

On January 5, Collierville Police responded to a call on Tinder Oaks Lane East. Reports stated that there was a theft involving an Amazon delivery van.

Two suspects, who had arrived in a U-Haul truck, stole the Amazon van while the driver was delivering a package.

CPD, along with Memphis Police, were able to locate the vehicle in Memphis shortly after it was taken.

On January 7, the Somerville Police Department received a tip that led to the location of the U-Haul. Police apprehended the suspects and the truck.

The two suspects have been charged with Auto Theft, police say.