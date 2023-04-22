MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Two men were caught on video footage allegedly shoplifting from Best Buy on Saturday evening.

According to Memphis Police, around 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a Shoplifting/Felony call at Best Buy on Poplar Avenue where an employee told police that two black males walked out of the store with scooters.

(Video by WREG’s Spencer Cheveallier)

Reports say, when the employee tried to stop them, the suspects told him they had receipts and walked out of the store with the scooters but the employee reviewed camera footage showing that they did not pay for them.

Police say the employee then began to record them. The first male suspect was bald and wearing a red shirt with pants. The second male suspect had on a hat, a mask, a jean jacket, and a white shirt.

Each suspect had a Segway Ninebot scooter, valued at $630 a piece with a grand total of $1300.

The suspects took the scooters and left the scene in a red Chevy Impala with Tennessee drive-out tags, as seen in the video.