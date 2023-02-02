MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a phone store was broken into overnight.

According to MPD, a little before 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a business burglary at 1578 Getwell Road.

The suspects fled the scene before officers got there. At this time, police have no description of the suspects.

WREG’s Wendy Nations was in the area during Daybreak and alerted the authorities. She said it looked as if the doors to the business had been rammed into by a vehicle. There was a piece of a headlight lying on the floor.