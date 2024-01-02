MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man took matters into his own hands by not giving up his vehicle when police say two men tried to carjack him on Lamar Avenue.

The 54-year-old man told police he was coming out of the gas station when the two men approached him, demanding his keys. One of the men fired a shot.

That’s when the victim decided he wasn’t giving up his keys and he started fighting with them. After the fight ended, the attempted thieves took off in a stolen car.

That car was stolen just two days before, two miles down the road, at another gas station on Lamar Avenue.

Police believe the same men in these two cases are involved.

The woman whose car was stolen in the first carjacking says she is still in shock and it’s going to take some time to get over.

“Really, I stopped and I shouldn’t have because it was late, it was at night, I had just got off work,” she said.

She says a man approached her as she was getting gas.

“And I turned around to open the door and he was just standing right there in front of me in all black,” she said. “With a gun in his hand.”

She says she believes people are tired of dealing with crime and she wants those who commit the violence to be held accountable.

If you have any information that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.