MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two suspects are at large after a man was shot and killed in South Memphis Tuesday night.

Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Jacklyn Avenue at 8:09 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say one of the male suspects was wearing a black mask and the other male suspect was wearing a red mask. The suspects were in a black sedan.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.