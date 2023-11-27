MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for two men and a woman who they say tried to steal a car in southwest Memphis early Saturday morning.

Memphis Police responded to the car theft at a home in the 3700 block of Marty Street after 5 a.m.

Police say two of the suspects were armed with Draco-style assault rifles as they stood watch while the third suspect tried to steal a vehicle that was parked under a carport.

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

MPD says the suspects wore dark-colored clothing during the incident.

If you have any information that could help detectives call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.