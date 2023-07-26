MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a man was accused of crashing his car into another car, four people allegedly followed him to a gas station and attempted to rob him at gunpoint.

(Left to right: Arlethe Aquino, Stephanie Gonzalez, Edgar Sandoval, and Erik Sandoval)

According to officials, on July 21, the victim was backing out of his driveway when two males, later identified as Erik and Edgar Sandoval, pulled up in a red Toyota sedan. The two males started threatening to shoot the victim after accusing him of hitting their car.

As the victim left and went to the gas station, the suspects followed him and blocked him in the parking lot, reports state.

That is when two females, later identified as Arlethe Aquino and Stephanie Gonzalez, got out of the front seats of the red Toyota and then the two males got out of the backseats before approaching the victim.

The two males both had guns, threatening to shoot the victim if he did not pay them $1,000 reports state. The victim refused to pay them and the suspects left the scene as the police were arriving.

On July 22, an officer recognized one of the suspects, Erik Sandoval, after reviewing camera footage at the gas station.

On July 23, the victim went to the Tillman police station and was able to positively identify Erik as one of the men in the incident.

All four suspects are charged with Criminal Attempt-Aggravated Robbery and are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.