MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man that Memphis Police say is responsible for stealing a car and then fleeing from officers is back on the streets less than 48 hours after his arrest.

Memphis Police say 21-year-old Rashad Ballard, 19-year-old Randall Ballard, and a 15-year-old have all been charged in connection to the theft that happened Sunday.

Eugene Gee, a resident, says he knows what it’s like to get your property stolen due to his car being stolen from the Dogwood Trace apartments last year.

“I know how they feel,” Gee said. “You know you have been violated. “They riding around in my car like it’s theirs, but they found it at a hotel.”

Gee was able to get his car back in one piece but one person who recently had their vehicle stolen from the apartment complex is not as fortunate.

Police say the stolen Hyundai Sonata was used in two armed robberies and that they spotted the car earlier this week in the area of Quince and Five Colonies.

Officers followed the car back to the Dogwood Trace apartments and watched as the suspects appeared to clean out the vehicle, throwing away several items including a steering wheel lock.

Rashad and the 15-year-old were arrested on the scene. Rashad was released on his own recognizance.

Police say the third suspect Randall hopped in the stolen car and sped off, nearly hitting officers and ramming down the gates to the apartment in the process.

The next day, court documents say Randall was spotted in the car in the area of Steele and Corning. MPD says he led officers on a pursuit until he crashed the car into a pole on McMillian Street.

Officers say Randall was also wanted for a car theft that happened last year. He was given a $5,000 bond.

“They ain’t gone do nothing but go back and do it again,” Gee said.

Rashad is due in court next week and Randall is due in court tomorrow morning.