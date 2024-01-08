MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three male suspects are wanted after allegedly breaking into a UPS truck last week in Whitehaven near East Holmes Road.

On January 2, at 4:28 p.m., officers say they responded to an auto burglary in the 5100 block of Queen Elizabeth Fairway.

MPD says the victim is a UPS driver and was parked on the street when he heard someone open the delivery van door.

Three unknown men got into the truck and started removing UPS packages from the van, police say. As they loaded the packages into a black Nissan Maxima, they yelled at the victim telling him to stay where he was.

Police say the suspects then left the scene.

According to reports, the three suspects wore black hoodies with masks covering their faces.

Shortly afterward, officers arrived at Fairly High School after receiving a suspicious call stating a black sedan was parked in the rear of the school. The suspects were reportedly going through packages.

The suspects left the scene before the police made it to the scene. Camera footage showed three male suspects wearing all-black clothing in a black Nissan Maxima.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time, but this is still an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.