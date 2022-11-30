MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a South Bluffs resident became concerned Tuesday when a live feed from his home showed a stranger in a red jacket on his front porch trying to get inside.

Officers said with the homeowner’s help, they were able to arrest the would-be burglar nearby on GE Patterson.

Police said the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Willie Stills, tried to make a run for it and was charged with attempted aggravated burglary and evading arrest.

Police said the home surveillance video showed Stills pull some keys out of his pocket and try to unlock the victim’s front door. When that wouldn’t work, he forced his way inside.

They said the homeowner rushed to his house, saw Stills on his property, called the police, and began following him.

It does not appear Stills took anything from the downtown residence.

Stills is being held on a $2,000 bond. He is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Thursday.