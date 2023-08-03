MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of two suspected serial killers will face charges in Memphis for one of the five murders he is accused of.

Adrienne Simpson and Tyler Terry were arrested in North Carolina in 2021. Investigators say the murder spree started in St. Louis and ended outside Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tyler Terry (left) and Adrienne Simpson (right) (Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

The couple is accused of killing Danterrio Coats in Memphis on May 17, 2021. Memphis Police said his body was found in the middle of Scheibler Road near a car that had its flashers on.

Terry was booked into the Shelby County Jail Wednesday on first-degree murder charges. He is set to appear in court on Monday, August 7.

Simpson pled guilty to first-degree murder in that case on July 3.

The couple has already pleaded guilty to charges in North Carolina and will serve life sentences.