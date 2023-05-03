MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were caught on camera changing clothes in a backyard after attempting to carjack someone, and Memphis Police need your help finding them.

Marvin Toney, the homeowner, said he was shocked. He says the men were caught on surveillance camera at his home shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday. He didn’t see the notification until hours later.

► See video provided by Memphis Police

Toney says his wife and kids were home, but no one noticed the men taking off caps and orange and blue hoodies in the backyard. They left wearing white T-shirts.

“I think they left a sweater and the skull cap. Everything was in the backyard,” he said.

MPD says these men are responsible for an attempted carjacking at the Crescent at Wolfchase Apartments, located right behind Toney’s house, in the area near Reese Road and Kate Bond Road.

Police say as the victim was getting into her vehicle, two armed men approached her. She says one of the men opened her driver’s side door and pointed a gun at her, demanding she get out of the vehicle. The other suspect tried to break the passenger side window.

MPD says there was a struggle between the suspect and the victim, resulting in the victim being thrown from the vehicle. The suspects reportedly grabbed a bag from the victim’s vehicle and ran away.

Right between the apartment complex and this neighborhood is a long, narrow, grassy field. You can see how overgrown it is. The homeowner says he believes this is how the thieves could get into his backyard unnoticed.

“I’m not used to anyone being in my backyard. This is kind of like a peaceful neighborhood,” said Toney.

If you recognize the men, you’re encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274.