MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A suspected carjacker who has been on the run for months was arrested Monday when police say he was spotted on the third floor of the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center downtown.

Jerrell Anderson, 33, is facing several charges, including carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and attempted burglary.

Police said on August 2, a woman was walking at the Medal Honor Park on Oak Tree Cove in Oakhaven when she was approached by two men with guns who demanded the keys to her 2005 Infiniti FX35.

MPD said three days later, two men driving the same Infiniti were caught on camera trying to break into a Regions ATM in the 3500 block of Kirby Parkway.

Investigators developed Anderson as one of the suspects at the ATM. He was later identified by the carjacking victim in a photo lineup. They have not said why Anderson was at the CJC on 201 Poplar this week.

Anderson is being held on a $75,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear before a judge on January 25.