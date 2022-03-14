MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police responded to several reported car break-ins downtown after a concert on Sunday night.

After the performance at the FedExForum, New Edition fans came out to a scene of broken windows and shattered glass.

Glass could be seen throughout the lot in several parking spaces.

“When you do come down here to Beale Street, do not park in this lot,” one security guard said.

It’s a warning many people who parked in the Gibson parking lot on MLK Jr. Boulevard learned the hard way Sunday night.

A security guard who wishes to remain anonymous says he’s not surprised.

“When they come, they do a lot of cars at a time – like six or seven cars at a time like that. They just don’t break in one car,” he said.

At the front of the lot, a sign reads “Park at Your Own Risk”. The guard says the problem boils down to lack of security.

“This lot is open to the public after 6 p.m. So, anyone can get on this lot and it’s not supervised,” he added.

The Memphis Police department said they are working on ways to enhance safety downtown – specifically in and around the Beale Street area – by increasing staffing and even incorporating drones.

No other information has been released at this time.