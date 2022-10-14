MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of killing a 10-year-old and her mother appeared in court for the first time Friday morning.

Allante McAbee faces several charges including two counts of second-degree murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend’s mother and 10-year-old sister, as well as critically injuring a second sister early Thursday in a home on Dokkum Drive.

According to court documents, McAbee confessed to the killing, claiming the 19-year-old surviving victim pulled a knife on him during an argument.

He told officers he blacked out and didn’t intend to shoot two of the victims.

The victims have been identified as 10-year-old Mandia Shanbanka and her mother Alice Williams.

McAbee faces two counts of second-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

A vehicle was towed away from the house during the investigation. Neighbors confirm to WREG the vehicle belongs to McAbee.

They say police have been called to the home in the past due to altercations involving McAbee and the women living in the home.

We looked into his record and learned he’s had another run-in with the law. Last year, McAbee was charged with aggravated assault for shooting at a group of maintenance workers.

Court documents say McAbee was inside an empty apartment with a woman, and when confronted, he allegedly fired shots as he ran away. He’s currently on judicial diversion for that incident.

Due to the gruesome details of the case, the judge ordered McAbee not to contact the surviving victim. He’s due back in court on October 19. McAbee is being held on a $2 million bond.