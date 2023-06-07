MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery outside of Arlington on Sunday that may be linked to a previous shooting.

According to SCSO, on June 4, a man was robbed at gunpoint in a field at the 8600 block of Collierville-Arlington Road where two suspects took his cell phone and wallet.

Deputies say both suspects were described as black males wearing all black.

Both suspects also carried a gun, but one of the suspects was wearing a black tactical vest with no Sheriff or Police markings, with a gold circle-shaped badge

(Courtesy of Shelby Count Sheriff Office)

The suspects left the scene in what appeared to be an early 2000s black, four-door Chevrolet Malibu, which had severe damage to the front windshield and dark tint on the windows, deputies say.

The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that is believed to have the same suspects.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.