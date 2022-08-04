MEMPHIS, Tenn — A suspect has been identified in an East Memphis homicide nearly two years later.

According to Memphis Police, Luis Cordero-Medina, 17, has been identified as a suspect in a homicide that took place Nov. 12, 2020.

Officers responded to a shooting on Patterson Street after a man contacted police saying he and his parents had been shot.

Memphis Fire Department Paramedics pronounced the parents dead at the scene.

Cordero-Medina has active warrants for two counts of first-degree murder, criminal attempt first-degree murder, and possession of firearm/dangerous felony.

If you have any information about this case, contact MPD Homicide at (901)-636-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.