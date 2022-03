MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for two suspects after a man was shot in Whitehaven Saturday night.

Police said a man with multiple gunshot wounds was found in a 2005 black Ford Mustang in the 1700 block of Commonwealth.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw two men fire several shots at the victim and drive southbound on Millbranch in a dark-colored SUV.

Photo provided by Memphis Police

Photo provided by Memphis Police

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.