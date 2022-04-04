MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a suspect in a deadly shooting outside an apartment building in the Victorian Village area near downtown.

Officers responded to the Jefferson Square apartments at 741 Jefferson for a call on March 27.

They found Brandon Smiley lying in front of the apartments with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Regional One where he was pronounced dead.

After an investigation, a warrant was issued for Anfernee Sherrod, 29, on charges of first-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Sherrod is wanted by police. If you know where he is call 901-528-CASH.