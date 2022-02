MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect who is wanted of shooting and killing a man at a store on Feb. 8.

SCSO said Cameron Westbrook, 21, is wanted for the shooting death of Andre Harwell that happened in front of The Penny Pantry in Northaven.

Harwell was pronounced dead on the scene.

Deputies say Westbrook is around five feet, seven inches tall, and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, call (901)-528-CASH.