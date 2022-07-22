MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A suspect who was wanted for two drive-by shootings in Forrest City, Arkansas, was captured by law enforcement Friday afternoon.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that 20-year-old Jaqwan Norris was captured on Good Hope Road in Forrest City after being on the run for more than a month.

WREG previously reported that a man told police he was dropping off two of his friends when Norris drove by in a white Nissan and started shooting.

Norris was identified by one of the victims.

Moments later, a second victim told police she pulled up to a house on Davis Street with her two children when someone in the same white Nissan started shooting at them.

The woman and her children were not injured.

Norris has been charged with aggravated assault and criminal mischief.