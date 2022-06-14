MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a man at a convenience store Sunday night.

Police say officers found Terrance Burke suffering from gunshot wounds inside a convenience store on Jackson Avenue after 1:30 a.m.

Surveillance video shows a man wearing a black hat, blue hoodie, black pants, and black and white shoes getting out of the passenger side of a silver Volkswagen Passat and entering the business before shooting Burke.

Police say the vehicle was last seen heading north on Manassas Street.

Silver Volkswagen Passat at the scene

Investigators believe four passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.