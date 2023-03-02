CLARKSDALE, Miss. — Police are looking for a man wanted in a shooting at a Clarksdale nightclub.

Marcus Jerome Myles faces a murder charge and two counts of aggravated assault in the Feb. 24 shooting at the CELEB club, police say.

The shooting initially left four people wounded, but Clarksdale Police said Thursday that one of the victims later died.

Myles had been indicted for a 2017 murder in Coahoma County and was awaiting trial when this shooting happened, police say.

Police are asking the public’s help in finding Myles.

